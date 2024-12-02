Johnson leads Miami (FL) against No. 19 Arkansas after 23-point showing

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) at Miami Hurricanes (3-4) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) at Miami Hurricanes (3-4)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts No. 19 Arkansas after Brandon Johnson scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 83-79 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Hurricanes are 3-1 in home games. Miami (FL) is fourth in the ACC scoring 83.7 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Razorbacks play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Arkansas averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Miami (FL) scores 83.7 points, 20.1 more per game than the 63.6 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 6.5 more points per game (80.6) than Miami (FL) gives up to opponents (74.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hurricanes.

Adou Thiero is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.