Johnson leads Fordham against Albany (NY) after 29-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) at Fordham Rams (7-5)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Albany (NY) after Jackie Johnson III scored 29 points in Fordham’s 86-84 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. Fordham averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Great Danes are 2-4 in road games. Albany (NY) is ninth in the America East with 19.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 4.1.

Fordham scores 76.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 74.1 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 77.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 73.8 Fordham allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams.

Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13 points and two steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

