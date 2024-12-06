Johnson leads Charleston Southern against Davidson

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (5-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (5-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Davidson after RJ Johnson scored 30 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-68 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Davidson is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-4 away from home. Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Davidson is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.1% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 73.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 74.3 Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.6 points.

Taje’ Kelly is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

