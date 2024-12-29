Johnson and Winthrop host Indiana

Winthrop Eagles (10-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers…

Winthrop Eagles (10-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -16.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits Indiana after Nick Johnson scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 102-97 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Hoosiers are 8-0 on their home court. Indiana is 9-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Winthrop is seventh in the Big South with 12.6 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.3.

Indiana makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Winthrop scores 16.1 more points per game (86.2) than Indiana allows to opponents (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is averaging 6.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Hoosiers.

Kelton Talford is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

