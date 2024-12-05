Johnson and Virginia host Auburn

Auburn Tigers (5-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on Auburn after…

Auburn Tigers (5-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-3)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on Auburn after Kymora Johnson scored 26 points in Virginia’s 71-66 loss to the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 in home games. Virginia is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-2 in road games. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC giving up 52.9 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Virginia averages 76.3 points, 23.4 more per game than the 52.9 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.6 points for the Cavaliers.

Audia Young averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

