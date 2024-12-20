Johnson and Pittsburgh host Utah Tech

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-8) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6, 0-1 ACC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-8)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Utah Tech after Mikayla Johnson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 94-39 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-3 in home games. Utah Tech has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. Pittsburgh averages 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Utah Tech averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

Khadija Faye is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

