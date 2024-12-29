Johnson and No. 6 LSU host Albany

Albany Great Danes (10-2) at LSU Tigers (14-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU…

Albany Great Danes (10-2) at LSU Tigers (14-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU hosts Albany after Flau’jae Johnson scored 23 points in LSU’s 91-73 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 at home. LSU leads college basketball with 46.9 rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 14.0.

The Great Danes are 4-2 in road games. Albany ranks fifth in the America East with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 3.3.

LSU makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Albany has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Albany averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tigers.

Cooper is shooting 60.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 92.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

