Johnson and Charleston Southern host UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-5) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces UT Martin after RJ Johnson scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-79 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Buccaneers are 1-1 in home games. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 5.3.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. UT Martin is third in the OVC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 8.3.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Josue Grullon is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

