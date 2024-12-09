Joe Bamisile’s double-double propels VCU to 66-47 victory over Pennsylvania

Joe Bamisile totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds to power VCU to a 66-47 victory over Pennsylvania on Monday night.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds to power VCU to a 66-47 victory over Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Max Shulga finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (8-2). Phillip Russell hit two 3-pointers and scored nine.

The Quakers (3-7) were led by Ethan Roberts with 14 points. Nick Spinoso contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

VCU took the lead with 5:28 left in the first half and never looked back. Bamisile led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 36-25 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

