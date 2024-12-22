Joe Bamisile scores 20 to lead VCU past William & Mary 90-70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 20 points and VCU beat William & Mary 90-70 on Sunday. Bamisile shot…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 20 points and VCU beat William & Mary 90-70 on Sunday.

Bamisile shot 9 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Rams (10-3). Zeb Jackson added 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Max Shulga had 13 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Gabe Dorsey led the way for the Tribe (5-7) with 16 points. Noah Collier added 13 points and Kyle Frazier scored 10.

VCU took the lead with 3:37 left in the first half and did not give it up. Bamisile led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 42-37 at the break. VCU pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 26.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

