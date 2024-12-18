JMU plays No. 21 NC State, seeks 4th straight road win

James Madison Dukes (8-3) at NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

James Madison Dukes (8-3) at NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Dukes play No. 21 NC State.

The Wolfpack have gone 6-0 in home games. NC State is fourth in the ACC in rebounding with 38.4 rebounds. Saniya Rivers paces the Wolfpack with 6.5 boards.

The Dukes have gone 3-1 away from home. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 6.8.

NC State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). JMU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

McDaniel is scoring 14.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

