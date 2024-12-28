JMU hosts Troy after Dyer’s 23-point game

Troy Trojans (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (8-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits JMU after…

Troy Trojans (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (8-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits JMU after Zay Dyer scored 23 points in Troy’s 77-69 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Dukes have gone 4-1 in home games. JMU is fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Kseniia Kozlova averaging 7.3.

The Trojans have gone 2-5 away from home. Troy has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

JMU’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Dukes.

Dyer is averaging 13 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

