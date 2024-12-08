JMU hosts No. 4 Texas following Booker’s 20-point game

Texas Longhorns (7-1) at James Madison Dukes (7-2) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas visits…

Texas Longhorns (7-1) at James Madison Dukes (7-2)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas visits JMU after Madison Booker scored 20 points in Texas’ 80-70 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Dukes are 4-0 in home games. JMU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns are 1-1 in road games. Texas ranks fourth in the SEC with 15.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.9.

JMU averages 71.7 points, 13.1 more per game than the 58.6 Texas allows. Texas averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game JMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Booker is averaging 16.6 points and six rebounds for the Longhorns.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

