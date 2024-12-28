Jimerson scores 28 as Saint Louis defeats NAIA-member William Woods 78-57

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson’s 28 points helped Saint Louis defeat NAIA-member William Woods 78-57 on Saturday night. Jimerson…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson’s 28 points helped Saint Louis defeat NAIA-member William Woods 78-57 on Saturday night.

Jimerson had three steals for the Billikens (7-6). Robbie Avila added 23 points while going 9 of 15 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Dylan Warlick shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Owls were led by Francis Okwuosah, who recorded 16 points and seven rebounds. Henry Shannon III added 11 points for William Woods. Nathan Schwartze finished with eight points.

Saint Louis took the lead with 15:48 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-34 at halftime, with Jimerson racking up 18 points. Saint Louis extended its lead to 61-44 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Avila scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

