Jimerson and Saint Louis host Fordham

Saint Louis Billikens (7-6) at Fordham Rams (8-5)

New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Fordham after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 78-57 win against the William Woods Owls.

The Rams are 6-1 on their home court. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 scoring 76.9 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Billikens are 0-3 on the road. Saint Louis scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Billikens square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 assists for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.