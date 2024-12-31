Jihad leads Arizona State against BYU after 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) at BYU Cougars (9-2) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5;…

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) at BYU Cougars (9-2)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on BYU after Basheer Jihad scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 78-62 victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. BYU is sixth in the Big 12 with 17.9 assists per game led by Egor Demin averaging 5.8.

The Sun Devils are 0-1 on the road. Arizona State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

BYU scores 85.6 points, 14.2 more per game than the 71.4 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 13.8 more points per game (78.5) than BYU allows to opponents (64.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keba Keita is averaging 7.1 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars.

Alston Mason is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

