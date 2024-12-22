Je’Shawn Stevenson scores 23 to lead Cleveland State over Midway University 116-60

CLEVELAND (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 23 points as Cleveland State beat Midway University 116-60 on Sunday. Stevenson shot 8…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 23 points as Cleveland State beat Midway University 116-60 on Sunday.

Stevenson shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Vikings (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League). Dylan Arnett scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Tahj Staveskie shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Jalen Cincore, who finished with 13 points. Decoreio Smith added 11 points and Creshaun Brown scored eight.

