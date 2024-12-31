Jenkins, UTSA Roadrunners square off against the UAB Blazers

UAB Blazers (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-2, 1-0 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn…

UAB Blazers (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-2, 1-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Jenkins and UTSA host Jade Weathersby and UAB in AAC action.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-0 at home. UTSA leads the AAC with 14.3 fast break points.

The Blazers are 0-1 against AAC opponents. UAB is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

UTSA scores 68.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 65.3 UAB allows. UAB averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and Blazers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is shooting 51.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Roadrunners.

Maddie Walsh is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.