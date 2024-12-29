Jenkins and the UTSA Roadrunners visit conference foe Charlotte

UTSA Roadrunners (9-2) at Charlotte 49ers (5-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Jenkins and UTSA…

UTSA Roadrunners (9-2) at Charlotte 49ers (5-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Jenkins and UTSA visit Hayleigh Breland and Charlotte in AAC play Sunday.

The 49ers have gone 3-2 at home. Charlotte has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners are 3-2 on the road.

Charlotte averages 58.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 55.2 UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Roadrunners meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breland is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 9.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

