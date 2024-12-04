Jean and Southern Miss host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (2-6) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (2-6)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Mississippi Valley State after Nyla Jean scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 87-66 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 65.6 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 in road games. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is shooting 58.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles.

Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 13.3 points and four steals for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.