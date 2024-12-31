Live Radio
Jaylin Henderson scores 24 to lead Portland State over Walla Walla 96-39

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 7:35 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson had 24 points in Portland State’s 96-39 victory over Walla Walla on Tuesday.

Henderson added six rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (8-5). Hayden Curtiss contributed 15 points and nine rebounds. Cole Farrell had 14 points.

Almonds Sebirokwa led the Wolves with nine points off the bench. Soren Dalan and Andrew Vaughan both scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

