Jayden Epps leads the way with 27 points and Georgetown edges Syracuse 75-71 in 100th meeting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Epps scored a season-high 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the game, and Georgetown defeated Syracuse 75-71 on Saturday.

The 100th meeting between the two teams was a back-and-forth matchup with 16 lead changes and 11 ties. The Hoyas moved ahead for good at 70-69 on a layup by Epps with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

With 22 seconds left, Georgetown went up 74-69 on another layup by Epps. After Jaquan Carlos drew a foul and made both free throws to get Syracuse within three points, Georgetown’s Malik Mack hit one of two from the line for a four-point lead with 10 seconds left. Carlos missed with three seconds left and time ran out after Georgetown grabbed the rebound.

The largest lead of the first half was 9-4 in favor of Syracuse. There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in the half and the game was tied at 37 at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Mack and two 3s from Epps helped the Hoyas take a 54-46 lead early in the second half before Syracuse bounced back to go up by six. A 3-pointer by Epps put Georgetown up 67-66 at 4:32 then Carlos answered with a 3 on the next possession for Syracuse’s final lead, 69-67.

Epps made 11 of 15 shots, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, and he made his only free-throw attempt. Thomas Sorber had 16 points and Micah Peavy had 12 points and nine rebounds. Mack had nine points, eight assists and six assists for the Hoyas (8-2).

Eddie Lampkin had 18 points, Carlos and Jyare Davis 15 each, and Elijah Moore 10 for Syracuse (5-5).

Syracuse leads the series 54-46.

