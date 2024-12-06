Javon Small, Tucker DeVries lead West Virginia to 73-60 victory over Georgetown

Javon Small had 26 points, Tucker DeVries scored 13 of his 15 in the second half and West Virginia rallied to beat Georgetown 73-60 on Friday night in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Javon Small had 26 points, Tucker DeVries scored 13 of his 15 in the second half and West Virginia rallied to beat Georgetown 73-60 on Friday night in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Small made 9 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Mountaineers (6-2), who improved to 4-0 at home. DeVries made half of his 10 shots with three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds.

Toby Okani had 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting for West Virginia. Eduardo Andre came off the bench to hit both of his shots while blocking four at the other end in 16 minutes of play.

Jayden Epps scored 17 to lead the Hoyas (7-2) in their first road game of the season. Thomas Sorber added 13 points and Malik Mack scored 10.

Epps hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 13 to guide Georgetown to a 30-28 lead at halftime.

Georgetown pushed its lead to six early in the second half and stayed in front until DeVries buried a 3-pointer to pull the Mountaineers even at 36 with 15:26 left to play. Mack answered with a basket and a 3-pointer, and the Hoyas regained the lead.

West Virginia took control when Okani had back-to-back baskets and Small and DeVries hit 3-pointers in a 16-0 run for a 55-43 lead with 8:34 remaining. The Mountaineers never let the Hoyas get closer than five from there.

Sencire Harris had a game-high nine rebounds for West Virginia. Harris and Epps were teammates at Illinois during the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia will host North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

Georgetown is off until it travels to play Syracuse on Dec. 14.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.