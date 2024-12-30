Jarusevicius’ 15 points lead Central Michigan past Cleary 85-39

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ugnius Jarusevicius had 15 points in Central Michigan’s 85-39 win over Cleary on Monday. Jarusevicius…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ugnius Jarusevicius had 15 points in Central Michigan’s 85-39 win over Cleary on Monday.

Jarusevicius also contributed 13 rebounds for the Chippewas (6-6). Bryan Ndjonga added 14 points while going 6 of 6 from the field while he also had four blocks. Kyler Vanderjagt went 7 of 12 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Cougars were led by Levi McKenzie, who recorded 10 points.

Jarusevicius led Central Michigan in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 40-16 at the break. Central Michigan extended its lead to 64-24 during the second half, fueled by a 16-0 scoring run. Ndjonga scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

