Jaron Pierre Jr.’s double-double leads Jacksonville State past Columbia International 89-59

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Jacksonville State over Columbia International 89-59 on Monday night.

Pierre added five assists for the Gamecocks (5-3). Jao Ituka made 6 of 14 from 3-point range and scored 20. Jamar Franklin hit 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, scoring 17 with six rebounds.

The Rams were led by JJ Vaughan with 18 points. James Davis added 13 points and Brandon Hunt pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

Jacksonville State took the lead with 4:29 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Pierre led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break.

