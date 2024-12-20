Janneh leads Saint Peter’s against Iona after 26-point outing

Iona Gaels (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-7, 1-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Iona after Fatmata Janneh scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 62-49 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks have gone 2-0 at home. Saint Peter’s averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gaels have gone 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Saint Peter’s scores 49.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 60.5 Iona gives up. Iona averages 50.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 61.2 Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Gaels meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Grant is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 6.9 points.

Zoey Ward is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Gaels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

