Janneh and Saint Peter’s host Pittsburgh

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Pittsburgh…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Pittsburgh after Fatmata Janneh scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 65-60 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Peacocks have gone 0-6 away from home. Saint Peter’s has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

Pittsburgh averages 64.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 66.7 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Pittsburgh has given up to its opponents (41.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Janneh is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Peacocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.