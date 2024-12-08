Janneh and Saint Peter’s host Pittsburgh

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5)
Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Pittsburgh after Fatmata Janneh scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 65-60 win over the NJIT Highlanders.
The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Peacocks have gone 0-6 away from home. Saint Peter’s has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.
Pittsburgh averages 64.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 66.7 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Pittsburgh has given up to its opponents (41.1%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Panthers.
Janneh is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Peacocks.
