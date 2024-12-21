Janneh and Saint Peter’s host Iona

Iona Gaels (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-7, 1-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Iona after Fatmata Janneh scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 62-49 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks are 2-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Louella Allana averaging 5.8.

The Gaels are 1-0 in MAAC play. Iona gives up 60.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Peacocks.

Zoey Ward is shooting 28.6% and averaging 7.8 points for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

