James leads No. 22 NC State against Clemson after 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Clemson Tigers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State hosts Clemson after Aziaha James scored 21 points in NC State’s 61-47 win against the James Madison Dukes.

The Wolfpack are 7-0 on their home court. NC State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

NC State makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Clemson scores 10.2 more points per game (69.5) than NC State allows to opponents (59.3).

The Wolfpack and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

