Jamar Brown scores 18 to lead Kansas City to 85-77 victory over Bowling Green

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 18 points helped Kansas City defeat Bowling Green 85-77 on Saturday night. Brown…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 18 points helped Kansas City defeat Bowling Green 85-77 on Saturday night.

Brown went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Kangaroos (6-7). Cameron Faas scored 16 points, going 6 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Babacar Diallo shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Falcons (4-6) were led by Javontae Campbell, who recorded 27 points and five steals. Marcus Johnson added 22 points and Derrick Butler scored 11.

Kansas City led Bowling Green at the half, 46-45, with Faas (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Diallo had 12 points in the second half to lead the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.