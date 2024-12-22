Jalen Haynes totals 15 points, 10 rebounds to lead George Mason to 85-53 victory over Pennsylvania

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead George Mason to an 85-53 victory…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead George Mason to an 85-53 victory over Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Giovanni Emejuru added 12 points for the Patriots (8-4). Jared Billups scored 11 on 4-for-5 shooting.

Michael Zanoni led the Quakers (4-8) with 11 points. Ethan Roberts added 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Niklas Polonowski had 10 points.

George Mason took the lead with 4:52 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-25 at halftime, with Emejuru racking up nine points. George Mason pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 28 points.

