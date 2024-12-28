Jakucionis leads No. 24 Illinois against Chicago State after 21-point game

Chicago State Cougars (0-14) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (0-14) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Illinois hosts Chicago State after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 21 points in Illinois’ 80-77 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 on their home court. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 83.6 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 0-10 away from home. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 29.1% from 3-point range.

Illinois is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Illinois has given up to its opponents (37.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakucionis is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Fighting Illini.

Cameron Jernigan is averaging 6.5 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

