Jakucionis leads No. 19 Illinois against Northwestern after 23-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois faces Northwestern after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 23 points in Illinois’ 90-77 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Northwestern is 2-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Illinois averages 89.1 points and has outscored opponents by 27.7 points per game.

Northwestern’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 24.7 more points per game (89.1) than Northwestern gives up (64.4).

The Wildcats and Fighting Illini face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Berry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Ben Humrichous is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

