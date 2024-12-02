Jakevion Buckley scores 18 to lead SE Louisiana to a 71-67 victory over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jakevion Buckley had 18 points to lead Southeast Louisiana to a 71-67 victory over Tulane on…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jakevion Buckley had 18 points to lead Southeast Louisiana to a 71-67 victory over Tulane on Monday night.

Buckley also had six assists and four steals for the Lions (4-4). Sam Hines Jr. and Kam Burton both scored 14.

Kam Williams led the Green Wave (4-5) with 19 points and three steals. Rowan Brumbaugh added 17 points and five assists. Kaleb Banks contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Buckley scored nine points in the first half for SE Louisiana, which led 31-25 at halftime. The second half featured 10 lead changes and was tied three times before SE Louisiana secured the victory. Buckley scored nine second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

