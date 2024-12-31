Live Radio
Jahsean Corbett propels Duquesne to 67-55 victory over Rhode Island

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 4:37 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jahsean Corbett totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Duquesne defeat Rhode Island 67-55 on Tuesday.

David Dixon added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Dukes (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference).. Tre Dinkins had 11 points.

The Rams (11-2, 0-1) were led by Sebastian Thomas with 20 points and four assists.

Duquesne took the lead with 12:13 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Matus Hronsky led their team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 34-26 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

