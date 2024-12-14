Jaedyn Brown’s double-double leads Idaho State to 97-43 victory over Walla Walla

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jaedyn Brown finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Idaho State defeat Walla Walla…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jaedyn Brown finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Idaho State defeat Walla Walla 97-43 on Saturday night.

Jake O’Neil scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with five assists for the Bengals (5-5). Isaiah Griffin shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Wolves were led in scoring by Thomas Mestrov with 11 points. Soren Dalan added eight points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.