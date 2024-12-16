Jacobs and Southern host No. 19 Ole Miss

Southern Jaguars (5-4) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits No. 19…

Southern Jaguars (5-4) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits No. 19 Ole Miss after Michael Jacobs scored 23 points in Southern’s 94-69 victory against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders.

The Rebels are 5-0 in home games. Ole Miss ranks third in the SEC in team defense, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Jaguars are 2-4 in road games. Southern ranks eighth in college basketball scoring 42.7 points per game in the paint led by Jacobs averaging 6.0.

Ole Miss makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Southern averages 20.7 more points per game (84.9) than Ole Miss allows (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars.

