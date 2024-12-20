Jacksonville visits UCF following McCray’s 22-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-5) at UCF Knights (8-2) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces UCF after Robert…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-5) at UCF Knights (8-2)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces UCF after Robert McCray scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 60-52 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Knights are 7-0 in home games. UCF has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins have gone 1-4 away from home. Jacksonville is fourth in the ASUN with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 6.5.

UCF is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 74.8 UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

Payne is averaging 7.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.