Jacksonville visits No. 20 Alabama after Barker’s 23-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Alabama faces Jacksonville after Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 23 points in Alabama’s 75-68 victory over the Richmond Spiders.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-0 at home. Alabama ranks ninth in the SEC with 16.5 assists per game led by Zaay Green averaging 4.4.

The Dolphins have gone 2-4 away from home.

Alabama averages 83.8 points, 16.8 more per game than the 67.0 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 34.9% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barker is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Crimson Tide.

Saniyah Craig is averaging 8.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

