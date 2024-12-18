Jacksonville visits Florida State after Latson’s 32-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (10-2, 1-0 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Jacksonville after Ta’Niya Latson scored 32 points in Florida State’s 101-51 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Seminoles are 7-0 on their home court. Florida State scores 94.8 points while outscoring opponents by 29.6 points per game.

The Dolphins have gone 2-3 away from home.

Florida State scores 94.8 points, 30.8 more per game than the 64.0 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 66.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 65.2 Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Seminoles.

Edyn Battle is averaging 19.9 points for the Dolphins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

