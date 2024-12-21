Jacksonville State visits Eastern Kentucky, looks to stop road slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-5) Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5;…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-5)

Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State travels to Eastern Kentucky looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Colonels have gone 3-0 at home. Eastern Kentucky has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville State is eighth in the CUSA with 12.5 assists per game led by Jaron Pierre Jr. averaging 4.3.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 14.8 points, four assists and 3.1 steals.

Pierre is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.