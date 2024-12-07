Jacksonville State visits Coastal Carolina following Brooks’ 20-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-1) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Jacksonville State after Savannah Brooks scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 82-63 win against the Coker Cobras.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 on their home court. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt averaging 81.0 points and is shooting 44.6%.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 in road games. Jacksonville State scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Coastal Carolina makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Jacksonville State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Mya Barnes is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

