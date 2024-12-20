Jacksonville State plays Eastern Kentucky on 3-game road slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-5) Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-5)

Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Gamecocks play Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels are 3-0 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the CUSA allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky scores 76.7 points, 8.0 more per game than the 68.7 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 14.8 points, four assists and 3.1 steals.

Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 22.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

