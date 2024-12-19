Jacksonville State hosts New Orleans after Francois’ 20-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (0-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits…

New Orleans Privateers (0-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Jacksonville State after Nora Francois scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 66-60 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is sixth in the CUSA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Barnes averaging 4.2.

The Privateers have gone 0-7 away from home. New Orleans has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jacksonville State averages 64.2 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 79.4 New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 55.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 58.3 Jacksonville State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 36.6% and averaging 8.2 points for the Gamecocks.

Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Privateers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

