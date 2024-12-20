Jacksonville State hosts Francois and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (0-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces…

New Orleans Privateers (0-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces Jacksonville State after Nora Francois scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 66-60 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is sixth in the CUSA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Barnes averaging 4.2.

The Privateers have gone 0-7 away from home. New Orleans averages 22.3 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Jacksonville State is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 55.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 58.3 Jacksonville State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 36.6% and averaging 8.2 points for the Gamecocks.

Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Privateers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.