Jacksonville State beats Utah Valley 70-66

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. had 26 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-66 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. had 26 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-66 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night.

Pierre also added eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (6-4). Jao Ituka scored 10 points while finishing 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line. Jamar Franklin shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Dominick Nelson finished with 20 points for the Wolverines (5-6). Tanner Toolson added 19 points and eight rebounds for Utah Valley. Hayden Welling also had eight points.

Pierre put up 12 points in the first half for Jacksonville State, who led 32-31 at halftime. Jacksonville State used a 14-0 second-half run come back from a five-point deficit.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.