Jacksonville hosts East Tennessee State after Seymour’s 25-point showing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Jacksonville after Jaden Seymour scored 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 96-87 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Dolphins are 3-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN with 14.4 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.9.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-3 away from home. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Jacksonville scores 72.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.5 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 77.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 75.8 Jacksonville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.