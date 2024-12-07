Jackson State visits No. 6 Iowa State following Gilbert’s 24-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (0-9) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (0-9) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State hosts Jackson State after Keshon Gilbert scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 81-70 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Cyclones have gone 4-0 in home games. Iowa State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 0-9 in road games. Jackson State is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

Iowa State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Iowa State has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Cyclones.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

