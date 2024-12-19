Jackson State visits Mercer, looks to stop road losing streak

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mercer Bears (4-8) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hits the…

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mercer Bears (4-8)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hits the road against Mercer looking to end its seven-game road skid.

The Bears are 3-3 in home games. Mercer averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Jackson State allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.8 points per game.

Mercer is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 7.2 points for the Bears.

Diaka Berete is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 6.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

