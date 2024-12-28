Jackson State visits Cal Baptist following Daniels’ 29-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-12) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-6) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -14.5;…

Jackson State Tigers (0-12) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-6)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -14.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Jackson State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 29 points in Cal Baptist’s 86-69 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lancers are 4-2 in home games. Cal Baptist is the top team in the WAC averaging 39.7 points in the paint. Daniels leads the Lancers scoring 11.7.

The Tigers are 0-11 in road games. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Grant averaging 2.2.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 22.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Lancers.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 12.3 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.